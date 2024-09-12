SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,316,533 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,121,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

