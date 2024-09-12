SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 6.0% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,704 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

