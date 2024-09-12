SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,540,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,997,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

