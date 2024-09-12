Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.67

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 607684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

