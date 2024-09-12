Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

