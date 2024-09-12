Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.43

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 43558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $2,670,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.