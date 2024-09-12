Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

