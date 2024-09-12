SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.17

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.