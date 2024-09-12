Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

