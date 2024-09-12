Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.34 and last traded at $97.65. 3,216,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,921,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

