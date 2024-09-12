State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $57.30 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 854,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 201,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,394,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 498.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 208,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

