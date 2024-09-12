State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $64,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

