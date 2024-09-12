State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 101,483 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Linde were worth $77,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.35.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

