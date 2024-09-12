State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 254,431 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 254,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 26,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

