State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 55,780 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

INTU stock opened at $643.92 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

