Stephens Begins Coverage on Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

