Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 780,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,847 shares.The stock last traded at $61.67 and had previously closed at $61.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

