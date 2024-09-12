StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $301,120.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Get Conn's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.