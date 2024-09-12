StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PED

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.