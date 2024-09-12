StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

CARA stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.