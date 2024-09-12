StockNews.com Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

