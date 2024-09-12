StockNews.com Upgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

NETGEAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.82. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

