Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.