Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0370

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Streamr has a market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Streamr Profile
Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,122,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,903,853 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Streamr
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.
