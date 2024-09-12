Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $366.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $366.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

