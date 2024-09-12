Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SUBCY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 10,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

