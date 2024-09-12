SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Up 3.2%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

