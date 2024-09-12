Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Gillian Brown Acquires 196 Shares

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Brown purchased 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$101.83 ($67.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,958.09 ($13,305.39).

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

