Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Edward Harris Fenster Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $83,674.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.