Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,937 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

