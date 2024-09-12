Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

