Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 61705590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

