Susan Daimler Sells 3,484 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 609,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,718,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.