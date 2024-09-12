Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,913.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $213,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $55,609,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $140,447.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,913.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,727,906 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 133.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 14.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

