Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Nathaniel Ru Sells 9,250 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.32.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
