Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. 161,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,552,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $1,148,358. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

