Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.80 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). 211,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 781,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Syncona Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £737.23 million, a P/E ratio of -449.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.35.

Insider Activity at Syncona

In related news, insider Robert Hutchinson purchased 26,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($38,919.52). 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

