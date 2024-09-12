Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $630.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $481.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.