Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

