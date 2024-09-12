Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tanger traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 138890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth about $3,462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 48.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Tanger by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tanger by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

