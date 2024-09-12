TD Securities Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Target Price to C$7.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
