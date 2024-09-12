Teck Resources Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$44.46 and a 12-month high of C$74.15. The company has a market cap of C$463.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.
About Teck Resources
