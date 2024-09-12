Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

TCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

