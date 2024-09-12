TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 5.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,155,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,584,000 after buying an additional 800,853 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,249,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after buying an additional 566,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

