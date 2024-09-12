Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 316,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,208,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Tempus AI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

