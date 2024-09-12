Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 5.8%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.53. 342,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,214,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,685,000.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

