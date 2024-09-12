Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the August 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,362. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 466.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

