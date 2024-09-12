TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Buys A$45,000.00 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ludski bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,000.00).
TerraCom Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
TerraCom Company Profile
