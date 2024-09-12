Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.29 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.