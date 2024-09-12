Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,425,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,410 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

